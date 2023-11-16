Man driving children’s train at Christmas event accused of DUI

Driver arrested: File photo. A man driving a tractor decorated for Christmas and pulling children was arrested on a DUI charge. (Stacey Smith/iStock)

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of operating a motorized train for children at a Christmas parade while under the influence, authorities said.

Henry Meade, 40, was arrested on Saturday by the Tazewell Police Department, WATE-TV reported. He faces charges of driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine and other drug charges, according to the television station.

Meade was driving the “Santa’s Train” during the town’s Christmas Tractor Parade when visitors reported seeing him driving erratically down Main Street.

According to Tazewell police, Meade was driving a motorized lawn mower converted into a “train” that pulled two carts behind it, WATE reported.

Officers said Meade was unsteady on his feet and according to an arrest affidavit, he was determined to be under the influence, according to the television station.

After he was arrested, Meade was searched and officers discovered a syringe, methamphetamine and other narcotics, WATE reported.

According to a joint statement from Tazewell Mayor Bill Fannon and Tazewell police Chief Jeremy Myers, called the situation “unfortunate” but added that police officers “did their job and protected everyone involved.”

“The Tazewell Police Department responded swiftly to the incident, ensuring the safety of event attendees. The rapid action taken by our law enforcement underscores our commitment to public safety,” the mayor and police chief said. “Public safety is paramount on any day at any time and this event was no different.”