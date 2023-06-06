Man dies after jumping off California cliff into river

Mount Baldy: File photo. A hiker died after jumping off a cliff on Mount Baldy and into a nearby river on Sunday. (Jennifer Cappuccio Maher/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A hiker died on Sunday after he jumped off a California cliff into a river below, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the 33-year-old man, whose name has not been revealed, jumped from Mount Baldy into a river about 15 feet deep, The Orange County Register reported.

Deputies said the man was hiking with a friend at about 5:40 p.m. PDT when he decided to jump off the cliff, according to WNBC-TV.

According to Lt. Bill Fillpot of the San Dimas Sheriff’s Station, the hiker swam out of the river and decided to jump back into the river, the Register reported. The hiker was swept downstream, Fillpot said.

The hiker’s friend found him unresponsive downstream and started CPR after calling 911 at about 6:20 p.m. PDT, WNBC reported. Officials with the forestry service also performed CPR until firefighters arrived at the scene, according to the television station.

2nd hiker rescued from area where actor Julian Sands is missing in California

The hiker was pronounced dead at the scene, the Register reported.

Mount Baldy is the highest point in the San Gabriel Mountains at 10,064 feet above sea level.

Latest trending news:
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!