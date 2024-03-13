Man accused of trying kill mother with shovel

James Ray Smith: The Arkansas resident is accused of striking his mother with a shovel. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office )

OARK, Ark. — An Arkansas man is accused of attempting to kill his mother with a shovel, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, James Ray Smith, 36, of Oark, was arrested on March 8. He was charged with attempted murder, domestic battery, criminal mischief and terroristic threatening.

Deputies responded to a domestic call in Oark at about 11:55 p.m. on March 8, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

According to a news release posted on Facebook by the sheriff’s office, a dispatcher “could hear the victim screaming” over the telephone.

The suspect “was breaking out windows” to a red SUV and then allegedly assaulted his mother with a shovel, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arriving at the scene reported that Smith had blood on his body and that his mother was “covered in blood” while she sat on the edge of a recreational vehicle, KHBS-TV reported.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the television station.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the scene and interviewed witnesses, the sheriff’s office said. They later arrested Smith at about 3:53 a.m. on March 9, according to online booking records.

It is unclear what led to the alleged assault.

Smith is scheduled to appear on court on May 15, online records show.

© 2024 Cox Media Group