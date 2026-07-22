Man accused of driving into gate at Jay-Z, Beyoncé’s East Hampton estate

FILE PHOTO Jay-Z and Beyoncé in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. A man is facing charges after driving his car through the gate of their estate. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Police arrested a man who is accused of smashing his car into a gate at the East Hampton estate owned by Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

[ Read more trending news ]

A police report obtained by TMZ said the 63-year-old man drove his car “at a high rate of speed up the driveway” and smashed through the gate on July 15.

A security guard at the home said he saw the car approach the property on a surveillance camera.

“I watched the car strike the gate and continued to drive on the property,” the guard said, according to the criminal complaint, ABC News reported. “I called for my partner ... and I ran out the security office door, up the driveway and down to where the car had come to a stop.”

The guards held the car door closed so the man could not get out until instructed. The guards allowed him to exit, then held him on the ground until East Hampton police officers arrived.

Police said the man appeared to be “confused” and that he had stopped at a nearby house looking for a woman who did not live there, according to TMZ.

USA Today reported that police did not find evidence that he intended to cause harm to either entertainer. No weapons were found, and police said he had no criminal history.

The man, identified as Keith Jonathan Webster, was charged with criminal mischief and misdemeanor criminal trespass, ABC News reported.

A temporary restraining order was issued barring Webster from interacting with the power couple.

Webster pleaded not guilty and is expected back in court on July 29.

©2026 Cox Media Group