File photo. Horse-drawn carriages at and around Central Park in New York have been banned, beginning in June 2028.

NEW YORK — Horse-drawn carriages will soon be a memory in New York’s Central Park.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed a horse-drawn carriage ban into law on Thursday, phasing out a Central Park fixture that had been a tradition since 1858, WNBC reported.

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The ban will go into effect on June 1, 2028, according to the television station. The carriages will no longer be allowed on city streets.

“Our city has changed and now it is time for our laws to change too,” Mamdani said. “As I sign this bill into law, I do so with a deep sense of both gratitude and obligation toward the more than 200 New Yorkers who make up the horse-carriage industry today. I have the utmost respect for the work that carriage drivers and stable hands do and for the more than 160 years of contributions they have made to our city.”

The new law is a major win for animal-rights activists, who have called it inhumane for horses, The Wall Street Journal reported. Opponents, including the Transport Workers Union, said will leave roughly 170 drivers, owners and stable hands unemployed.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed the NYC horse carriage ban Thursday. Now, the workers' union plans to challenge it in federal court. https://t.co/KIi727xfLU — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) November 19, 2026

“This is not a humane bill for the humans of New York City that devoted their lives into this business,” Frank Riccobono, the owner of NYC Horse Carriage Rides, told the newspaper.

The New York City Council voted to ban the carriages in October.

[ Teen dies after falling from horse-drawn carriage in NYC’s Central Park ]

Mamdani said that City Hall will establish a new Horse Carriage Worker Industry Program to provide career advisement, job training and entrepreneurship support, WNBC reported.

The mayor added that city officials will study alternatives to horse-drawn carriages, according to WPIX. That would include electric carriages or electric pedal-assist bicycles, Mamdani said.

Mamdani said a full transition plan will be released in April, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Calls for a ban intensified in June after Romanch Mahajan, 18, a tourist visiting New York with his family died after being thrown to the ground when a Central Park carriage horse galloped away from its driver.

The teen hit his head on the sidewalk and was injured, according to the newspaper. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Transport Workers Union Local 100, which represents the drivers, said it plans to challenge the ban in court, The Wall Street Journal reported.

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