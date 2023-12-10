Mama June says Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell dies at 29 after battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma

Mama June, Honey Boo Boo Alana Thompson and June Shannon attend "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" season 2 premiere party at Woodruff Arts Center on January 9, 2018 in Atlanta. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv)

Mama June announced on social media Sunday that her daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, died Saturday.

“With the breaking heart we are announcing that (Anna Cardwell) is no longer with us,” Mama June posted on Instagram.

Mama June said that Cardwell, 29, died at home last night just after 11 p.m., according to the “Today” show.

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family during this difficult time,” Mama June continued.

The news of Cardwell’s death comes days after Mama June made a plea on Instagram and asked followers to keep their family in their thoughts, People magazine reported.

Cardwell was posting about her health journey on social media. According to “Today,” her last one was on Nov. 9 where she shared how she was feeling after radiation treatment.

Cardwell was diagnosed in January with stage IV adrenal carcinoma, according to WSB-TV. When she was diagnosed, she was having stomach issues.

The cancer was found in Cardwell’s liver, kidney and lung. According to the news station, the family revealed in May that the cancer was terminal.

Two weeks ago, Shannon and her family took a last trip as a family with Cardwell during her cancer battle, WSB reported.

Adrenocortical carcinoma is rare. It is where the cancer cells form an outer layer of the adrenal glands. “A person has two adrenal glands, one atop each kidney. The glands produce hormones that regulate various functions of the body including the balance of water and salt in the body, blood pressure and the use of protein, carbohydrates and fat,” the news outlet reported. Between 200 and 300 in the United States are diagnosed with it each year.

Cardwell is survived by her two daughters -- Kaitlyn Elizabeth and Kylee Madison, People reported.

