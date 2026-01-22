Magical: ‘Harry Potter’ 25th anniversary global celebration plans revealed

Daniel Radcliffe and friend in a still from the 2001 movie, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

In 2001, Rubeus Hagrid stunned an 11-year-old boy with the line, “You’re a wizard, Harry.” A quarter-century later, the “Harry Potter” film franchise is gearing up for a yearlong celebration.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday revealed its plans to mark the 25th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which was released on Nov. 16, 2001.

This spring, butterbeer trucks will pull up in cities worldwide between March and May, the entertainment news website reported. Official Harry Potter locations will celebrate the wizard’s birthday (July 31) with products and events.

Warner Bros. Discovery has a magical year in store for Harry Potter fans. https://t.co/2OoRpKpJWP — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 22, 2026

The Back to Hogwarts celebration will be held during August and September.

Between Aug. 27 and Sept. 3, there will be theatrical screenings of the first “Harry Potter” movie at selected venues worldwide. Warner Bros. Discovery noted that the events would involve surprises but did not elaborate, adding that they would be announced “later.”

The debut film will include 10 minutes of previously unreleased behind-the-scenes footage, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the “Harry Potter” website, fans this spring will be able to enjoy and experience the magic of “Sorcerer’s Stone” in Shared Reality at Cosm.

There are already Cosm locations in Los Angeles and Dallas, with sites expected to open later this year in Atlanta and Detroit.

Tickets for the Cosm event go on sale on March 4.

Universal Studios will celebrate the Harry Potter character with limited-time offerings in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction at theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; Osaka, Japan; and Beijing.

“Sorcerer’s Stone,” directed by Chris Columbus, was the first of eight movies that adapted the best-selling books by author J.K. Rowling.

The film starred Daniel Radcliffe in the title role. Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Robbie Coltrane, Richard Harris, Alan Rickman and Maggie Smith rounded out the cast of main characters.

The film was the year’s highest-grossing movie at the global box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film franchise has topped $7.7 billion at the box office worldwide, the entertainment news website reported. An HBO series set to launch in 2027 will continue the franchise.

©2026 Cox Media Group