Macy’s announces performers, balloons for 99th Thanksgiving Day Parade

Shrek balloon for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest Shrek’s Onion Carriage from Universal Pictures’ Dreamworks Animation is being prepared during the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 01, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

New balloons and a slate of amazing performers have been announced for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Read more trending news

The iconic department store will once again host the parade, which winds through New York City on Thanksgiving Day morning and officially ushers in the Christmas season.

Macy’s says more than 3.5 million people in the Big Apple and another 50 million-plus viewers experience the parade each year.

As in years past, it will be filled with bands, performers, and, of course, it will be filled with bands, performers and of course the massive balloons.

Here is the breakdown, according to a Macy’s news release:

Herald Square performances

  • EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI (HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters)
  • “Buena Vista Social Club”
  • “Just in Time”
  • “Ragtime”
  • Radio City Rockettes

Parade performances

  • Drew Baldridge
  • Matteo Bocelli
  • Colbie Caillat
  • Ciara
  • Gavin DeGraw
  • Meg Donnelly
  • Mr. Fantasy
  • Foreigner
  • Debbie Gibson
  • Mickey Guyton
  • Christopher Jackson
  • Jewel
  • Lil Jon
  • Kool & the Gang
  • Darlene Love
  • Roman Mejia
  • Taylor Momsen
  • Tiler Peck
  • Busta Rhymes
  • Calum Scott
  • Shaggy
  • Lauren Spencer Smith
  • Luísa Sonza
  • Teyana Taylor

Appearances

  • Nikki DeLoach
  • U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin
  • Kristoffer Polaha
  • U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace

New balloons

  • Buzz Lightyear
  • PAC-MAN
  • Shrek’s Onion Carriage
  • Mario
  • Derpy Tiger,

New floats, balloonicles

  • The Land of Glaciers, Wildlife & Wonder by Holland America Line
  • Brick-tastic Winter Mountain by The LEGO Group
  • Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt
  • Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things by Netflix
  • Friends-giving in POPCITY by Pop Mart, the makers of Labubu
  • The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator by Serta
  • The Elf on the Shelf Santaverse’s: Frost Pips by The Lumistella Company (balloonicle)
  • Sussie (balloonicle)

The parade will step off on Nov. 27.

0 of 19

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!