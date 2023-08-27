LLWS final: California tops Curacao for title

Little League World Series: The final of the Little League World Series was played Sunday afternoon (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Louis Lappe homered to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday to lead California to a 6-5 victory against Curacao in the championship game of the Little League World Series.

Lappe’s walk-off blast to left field erased a comeback by Curacao, which tied the game at 5-5 with a grand slam by Nasir El-Ossaïs in the fifth inning.

Lappe, 12, hit five home runs during the tournament at Howard J. Lamade Stadium, and Sunday’s was his biggest.

Curacao had not allowed a home run during the LLWS.

El Segundo was the 24th team to represent California in the championship since the Little League World Series began in 1947, ESPN reported. It was also the state’s first appearance in the title game since 2013 and California’s first title since 2011.

Curacao has appeared in the LLWS championship four times and won it in 2004. Its most recent appearance was last year when it lost to Hawaii 13-3.

Both El Segundo and the Pabao Little League of Willemstad were making their first appearances in the championship. El Segundo has had a Little League team since 1954, the Los Angeles Times reported.

California leads all U.S. states with eight LLWS titles, according to The Associated Press.

Catcher Lucas Keldorf hit a two-run double in the first inning Sunday to put California ahead.

Curacao, champions of the Caribbean, broke through with a run in the top of the third to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Jaxson Kalish made it 4-1 in the third inning with a two-out, two-run, bases-loaded double. California tacked on another run in the fourth to make it 5-1.

Ollie Parks pitched for 4.1 innings before being relieved by Kalish in the fifth.

Curacao put runners at first and second in the top of the fifth, and Kalish was relieved after displaying arm pain. Max Baker came in to relieve, but yielded a grand slam to El-Ossaïs as Curacao had new life.

The California squad advanced to the final by defeating Needville, Texas, 6-1 for the U.S. championship. Curacao reached the final by shutting out Taiwan 2-0 in the international bracket.

In the third-place game, Taiwan shut out Needville, Texas, by a 10-0 score.