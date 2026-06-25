Lionel Richie cuts performance short due to health issue

FILE PHOTO: Music legend and Acrisure brand ambassador Lionel Richie headlines the Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Concert on May 15, 2026, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He cut a show short this week due to illness. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphitheater)

Lionel Richie’s opening night was cut short after less than an hour when he became ill mid-performance.

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The Minnesota Star Tribune said that he announced an unexpected intermission about 55 minutes into the show at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

A few minutes earlier, he told the crowd of 10,000 people that he was dizzy, which was why he performed “Dancing on the Ceiling” while sitting on a step on the stage. Ritchie said he never performed the energetic song while sitting.

“Now, I want you to know that’s the first time in the history of ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ I’ve done it sitting down. That’s a bad sign, that’s a bad sign, y’all,” he told the crowd, according to NBC News.

Because he was feeling dizzy and strange, @lionelrichie performed Dancing on the Ceiling sitting down on opening night @grandcasarena pic.twitter.com/5LYk5unI9s — Jon Bream (@jonbream) June 25, 2026

He also sat for “Three Times a Lady,” before calling for the mid-show break and leaving the stage through a screen that spelled LIONEL, the newspaper said.

Richie, according to the Star Tribune, was wearing leather pants and a jacket and sweating during his performance, frequently wiping his face with a towel.

The band stayed in position for 15 minutes before leaving the stage without explanation.

Fans started to depart once the band left, but about 40 minutes after the intermission started, saxophonist Dino Soldo came back and thanked the audience for their patience, telling them, “Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well. He won’t be able to continue. Additional information will be available.”

Earth, Wind & Fire opened the show with a 50-minute set, which was supposed to be followed by Richie for 90 additional minutes.

Before the show, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris said Richie gave no indication he wasn’t feeling well. But after, said he was a little bit dehydrated.

The concert was the first stop in the “Sing A Song All Night Long Tour,” which stops next in Chicago, NBC News reported.

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