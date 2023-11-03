Lewiston shootings: Biden, first lady arrive in Maine to mourn with community

President Biden WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 03: U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn before boarding the Marine One presidential helicopter and departing the White House on November 03, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden is traveling to Maine to meet with first responders and the family members of the victims of the October 25 mass shooting that killed 18 people near the city of Lewiston. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

LEWISTON, Maine — President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Friday visited Lewiston, Maine to mourn with the community after a gunman killed 18 people and injured others on Oct. 25.

The Bidens added a bouquet of white flowers to a makeshift memorial outside of Schemengees Bar and Grille Friday, according to The Associated Press. The location was one of two scenes of Maine’s deadliest mass shooting.

Biden was joined by local officials and the owner of Schemengees, Kathy Lebel, according to CNN.

“Too many Americans have lost loved ones or survived the trauma of gun violence. I know because Jill and I have met with them in Buffalo, and Uvalde, and Monterey Park and Sandy Hook … too many to count. Too many to count from places that never make the news all across America,” the president said, according to CNN. “It’s about bringing people together, different voices and perspectives, for an honest conversation on what’s to be a long road to recovery. You know I’ve been at this a long time. I know consensus is ultimately possible.”

Join Jill and me as we pay respects to the Americans who lost their lives in the senseless and tragic shooting last week in Lewiston, Maine. https://t.co/RGQxe6tJTW — President Biden (@POTUS) November 3, 2023

Eight people died at Schemengees. Seven were killed at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley plus three who died at the hospital. 13 people were also injured in the shooting, the AP reported.

Biden went to Lewiston to lend comfort to the families who are grieving the victims and to show support for the community, according to the AP.

“No pain is the same, but we know what it’s like to lose a piece of our soul in a loss that’s so profound – some of us have been there,” he said Friday, according to CNN. “Eighteen precious souls stolen, 13 wounded: Children, grandchildren, spouses, siblings, parents, grandparents, bowling coaches, union workers, beloved members, advocates and friends of the Lewiston deaf and hard-of-hearing community. All of them lived lives of love, and service, and sacrifice.”

Biden’s visit to Lewiston came about a week after a two-day manhunt for the alleged gunman, Robert Card, 40, ended, CNN reported. Card was found dead last Friday in a trailer in an overflow parking lot by the Maine Recycling Facility.