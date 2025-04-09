LeBron James is ‘Kenenough,’ gets Barbie doll in his likeness

LeBron James is once again becoming an icon off the court.

He has been named the first “Kenbassador” and will become the first Ken doll to celebrate “legendary male role models across the world.”

James called it an honor.

“As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” he said in a statement. “Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness.”

The doll wears a blue and white varsity jacket with “LJ” on the front and “LEBRON” on the back. Three patches show his jersey number 23, Ohio for his home state and “We Are Family” for his LeBron James Family Foundation. The doll’s shirt also pays tribute to the organization, to which Mattel will make a donation.

He is also wearing Beats headphones, sunglasses, Nike Terminator High shoes and a fanny pack.

The doll towers over the other Ken dolls by one inch to reflect James’ real height of 6-feet, 9-inches.

The Kenenough LeBron James doll will go on sale at select Target locations and online on Amazon, Mattel Creations, Target and Walmart sites at 12:00 a.m. ET April 14.

The doll will cost $75.

