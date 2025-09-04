LeAnn Rimes announces new album

FILE PHOTO: LeAnn Rimes attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

It’s only September, and we’ve just put out the fall decorations, but singer LeAnn Rimes has Christmas dreams.

She told her fans this week that she’s been working on a new Christmas album.

It’s called “LeAnn Rimes, Greatest Hits Christmas,” and she isn’t waiting for December to let you listen to the double album. She is releasing it on Nov. 7.

@leannrimes if you’re anything like me, you’re already counting down the days until christmas is finally here! and this year, i'm celebrating super early with the release of a new, christmas record collection… “leann rimes, greatest hits christmas” on nov 7... and YES it will be released on vinyl! head to the link in my bio/ stories to pre-order, pre-save and all of the wonderful things 🎅 ♬ Today Is Christmas (Holiday Theme for NBC's TODAY) - LeAnn Rimes

She said it will have some of her favorite music from her past holiday records, along with some tunes from films and two new songs, including a duet with Luke Evans.

The new album will be released on CD and vinyl, with preorders already launched. There will be the standard variants, a signed copy of either the CD or vinyl and even a personalized signed copy of either format.

According to her website, the album will include 16 songs:

Rocking Around The Christmas Tree You and Me and Christmas (from the Hallmark movie “It’s Christmas Eve”) The River All I Want For Christmas Is You That Spirit Of Christmas (with Aloe Blacc) I Want a Hippopotamus For Christmas Little Drummer Boy Happy Xmas (War is Over) I Still Believe In Santa Claus (North Pole Remix) from the Hallmark movie “It’s Christmas Eve” Today is Christmas Celebrate Me Home (With Gavin DeGraw) Joy (The Jolly Mix) “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman/Angels We Have Heard on High/ Hark The Herald Angels Sing” (from the Hallmark movie “It’s Christmas Eve”) Carol Of The Bells - (from the Hallmark movie “It’s Christmas Eve”)+ Put A Little Holiday in Your Heart There’s No Such Thing (with Luke Evans) from the musical “32 Hooves” Rocking Around The Christmas Tree (Dave Aude Remix)

0 of 19 Through the years LeAnn Rimes, country pop singer with one of her CD's; circa 1980; New York. (Photo by Art Zelin/Getty Images) (Art Zelin/Getty Images) Through the years 1996: LeAnn Rimes on 10/27/96 in Chicago, Il. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage) (Paul Natkin/WireImage) Through the years 1997: LeAnn Rimes during The 24th Annual American Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Through the years 1997: LeAnn Rimes during The 39th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Through the years 2003: Singer LeAnn Rimes arrives at the 2003 NASCAR Winston Cup Awards at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel December 05, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images) (Matthew Peyton/Getty Images) Through the years 2009: LeAnn Rimes arrives the 135th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2009 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images) (Jeff Gentner/Getty Images) Through the years 2009: LeAnn Rimes attends the 43rd Annual CMA Awards at the Sommet Center on November 11, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Through the years 2013: Recording artist LeAnn Rimes arrives at the American Country Awards 2013 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on December 10, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images) (Isaac Brekken/Getty Images) Through the years 2014: LeAnn Rimes and Tommy Shaw of Styx perform at Inspire Nashville 2: A Celebration for Possibilities, Inc. at Marathon Music Works on October 14, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Inspire Nashville) (Terry Wyatt) Through the years 2015: Singer LeAnn Rimes (L) and Eddie Cibrian attend the Maxim Magazine Worldwide Swimwear Collection launch at SLS South Beach on July 18, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Fabiano Silva/Getty Images for Maxim) (Fabiano Silva/Getty Images for Maxim) Through the years 2015: Singer LeAnn Rimes performs during the CMA 2015 Country Christmas on November 7, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images) Through the years 2016: LeAnn Rimes performs at the Creative Artists Agency Party during day 2 of the IEBA 2016 Conference on October 10, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for IEBA) (Jason Davis/Getty Images for IEBA) Through the years 2017: LeAnn Rimes kicks off "Today Is Christmas" tour 2017 at Parker Playhouse on December 2, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Sony Music) (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Sony Music) Through the years 2019: LeAnn Rimes performs during the EarthX Global Gala 2019 on April 26, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for EarthX) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images for EarthX) Through the years 2023: LeAnn Rimes performs at the Ryman Auditorium on December 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Through the years 2025: LeAnn Rimes performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

