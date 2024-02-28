Lara Trump officially announces bid to become co-chair of RNC

Lara Trump: The daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump announced her bid to become a co-chair of the Republican National Committee. (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday officially announced a bid to become the co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

“I promise you that I will be laser-focused on election integrity, voter turn out, and ensuring every dollar spent goes towards winning!” Lara Trump wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Lara Trump’s announcement comes a day after Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the RNC, announced that she would step down on March 8. The former president and his allies had called for McDaniel to leave her post. She was in her fourth term as the head of the RNC and had planned to serve until 2025, The Washington Post reported.

.@WhatleyNCGOP will do an incredible job! It will be my honor to work along side him for the future of this country — I’m excited to officially announce my candidacy for co-chair of the RNC.



I promise you that I will be laser-focused on election integrity, voter turn out, and… — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) February 27, 2024

The former president, who is the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, backed North Carolina GOP chairman Michael Whatley to take over for McDaniel at the national level.

Whatley made his candidacy official on Monday, the Post reported. Drew McKissick, the current co-chair of the GOP, also said he would step down, according to the newspaper.

Lara Trump, 41, is married to the former president’s son, Eric Trump. The couple married in 2014.

According to Politico, Lara Trump stated in a letter to the 168 RNC members that she was “proud to have the endorsement of my father-in-law and 45th president, Donald J. Trump, for this position and understand the fundamental importance of this role.

“In the coming days, I look forward to connecting with you, the members of the RNC, and hopefully earning your vote.”

Whatley and Lara Trump are the overwhelming favorites to win the positions when the RNC holds an election on March 8 in Houston, according to the Post.

