FILE PHOTO: Actor Lance Broadway attends the premiere of Millennium Entertainment's "The Iceman" at ArcLight Hollywood on April 22, 2013 in Hollywood, California. Broadway was found dead on Nov. 17 at the age of 43. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/Getty Images)

A former major league pitcher who switched from the baseball diamond to the big screen has died.

Lance Broadway was 43 years old.

[ Read more trending news ]

Broadway’s cause of death was not released, but the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office said he died in a stairwell at an apartment complex near Love Field Airport on Nov. 17, The Associated Press reported.

His autopsy results are pending, according to Variety.

Broadway was a college pitcher for Dallas Baptist and Texas Christian before he was drafted as the 15th overall choice in the first round in 2005 by the Chicago White Sox, where he appeared in 27 games, then with the New York Mets, KXAS reported.

He left baseball and started acting, appearing in the film “Olympus Has Fallen” and in bit parts for television shows such as “Lucifer” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” according to his IMDB profile.

The actor spoke about the transition from the field to the screen in 2013, saying he took an acting class in 2010 and was inspired to follow that path.

“It was the same feeling as walking into a big-league locker room with guys that you knew were established, had earned the right to speak, and you do not have that right,” he said, according to People magazine. “I try to take that same approach on set of, you’ve never done this before, you don’t know what you’re talking about so just be seen and say ‘Yes Sir Yes Ma’am’ and do not be heard unless there is an appropriate time. I learned so much from these actors and everyone was so nice, but I was just watching them go about their business.”

©2026 Cox Media Group