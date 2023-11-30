Kraft Heinz Co. releases dairy-free macaroni and cheese for first time in US The Kraft Heinz Co. on Wednesday announced that the United States is getting dairy-free macaroni and cheese for the first time. (The Kraft Heinz Company/The Kraft Heinz Company)

The Kraft Heinz Co. on Wednesday announced that the United States is getting dairy-free macaroni and cheese for the first time.

“The Kraft Heinz Not Company creates plant-based versions of fan-favorite foods that taste like the real thing, yet don’t require people to drastically change their eating habits,” says Lucho Lopez-May, CEO, The Kraft Heinz Not Company. “NotCo brings its revolutionary AI technology that has a proven track record in creating mouthwatering plant-based foods to KRAFT – the beloved mac & cheese brand that sells over a million boxes every day. Leveraging the strengths of both companies, we’re offering the creamy and comforting experience KRAFT Mac & Cheese fans have loved for over 85 years – without the dairy.”

The company said the recipe of the dairy-free macaroni and cheese consists of the same creamy texture and flavor but replaces the dairy with fava bean protein as well as coconut oil powder, according to The Associated Press.

The product was created with Not Co, which is a startup in Chicago that makes plant-based products like milk, burgers and other items, the AP reported. Both Not Co. and Kraft Heinz started working together last year in a joint venture called “The Kraft Heinz Not Co.” In the United States, the venture has already released non-dairy cheese slices and mayonnaise. It plans to add more products over the next year and possibly start distribution internationally.

Kraft Heinz Not Co. started to sell vegan macaroni and cheese in 2021 in Australia, the AP reported.

“While it’s made from plants, NotMac & Cheese isn’t necessarily healthier than the original. When fully prepared with margarine and almond milk, 1 cup of NotMac & Cheese has 450 calories; by comparison, 1 cup of original Mac & Cheese prepared with margarine and 2% milk is 350 calories. The plant-based dry mix is higher in fat and carbohydrates. But it’s also lower in cholesterol and has more protein and fiber,” the AP reported.

The plant-based macaroni and cheese will be available in original and white cheddar flavors, the company said. It will be hitting store shelves nationwide now through early 2024.