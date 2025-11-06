‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel planned

FILE PHOTO: Arden Cho attends Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Bloomberg and other media outlets are reporting that a sequel is being planned. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Netflix is planning a sequel to the surprise hit “KPop Demon Hunters,” but it will be a while before you’ll be able to see it.

The streaming service has been working on a deal to bring another “KPop Demon Hunters” story to screens, but it won’t be available until 2029, Bloomberg reported. Bloomberg said the agreement has been finalized, but Deadline said Netflix, Sony and the filmmakers are in advanced talks.

The delay is because of the time needed to make an animated film but Variety said the schedule could change depending on the production schedule.

Netflix and Sony have not commented on the reports, but co-director Maggie Kang spoke about more stories in July.

She told Variety at the time, “We’ve set up so much for potential backstory. Obviously, there’s a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored. We had to do that because there’s only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes.”

So far, the animated movie released this summer with the pop-hit-filled soundtrack has grossed nearly $25 million domestically when it was released in theaters, Deadline reported. It has had more than 325 million views on Netflix.

And if you can’t get “Golden” out of your mind, you’re not alone. The movie’s soundtrack hit No. 1 on Billboard’s top 200 albums in September and has gone platinum. “Golden” was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Aug. 11.

Also delayed are the toys that typically come with mega hits and would be on Christmas lists this year.

Netflix has agreed to license the toys with Mattel and Hasbro, Deadline reported. But it may be until the first or second quarter next year until the items can hit store shelves, Bloomberg said. When they come out, Bloomberg said that Mattel will produce dolls, action figures, collectibles and playsets from the movie while Hasbro will focus on plush toys. Still, the items will need months of production and then weeks of shipping to get them to the U.S. stores.

