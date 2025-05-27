Kilauea Volcano spews lava 1,000 feet in air

FILE PHOTO: Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts for the 21st time on May 11, 2025 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. Days after this image was taken, the volcano sent lava 1,000 feet into the air. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

The power of Mother Nature is on full display in Hawaii.

The Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island’s southeastern shore had a “lava fountaining” that went more than 1,000 feet into the air, Fox News reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey calls the volcano one of the most active in the world.

It has been erupting episodically since Dec. 23, 2024, officials at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park said.

The latest round started late last week with “low-level spattering and flames,” with small fountains and overflows starting late Saturday morning, Fox News reported.

The fountaining began Sunday at about 4:15 p.m. local time with the north vent letting loose lava reaching higher than 1,000 feet while the south vent fountain hit 800 feet, Hawaii News Now reported.

About six hours later, the fountaining stopped.

