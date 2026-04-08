‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha to be sentenced for selling Matthew Perry drugs that killed him

FILE PHOTO: Actor Matthew Perry of the television show 'The Kennedys - After Camelot' speaks onstage during the REELZChannel portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2017, in Pasadena, California. The woman who sold ketamine to Perry, who contributed to his death, will be sentenced for her guilty plea. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The woman who sold Matthew Perry the drugs that ended up killing him will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Jasveen Sangha, also known as the “Ketamine Queen,” pleaded guilty to a count of using her home for drug distribution, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and a count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. She changed her plea from not guilty to guilty just before her trial was to start last September, The Associated Press reported.

Those charges were in connection with the “Friends” actor’s overdose death. Sangha also admitted to selling drugs to another man who was not connected to Perry before that man’s death in 2019, according to the AP.

Perry was 54 years old when he died in 2023. He was found dead in his Los Angeles home’s hot tub. A medical examiner said he overdosed on ketamine, which is normally a surgical anesthetic, but can be used as an off-label treatment for depression.

A total of five people have pleaded guilty in connection with his overdose death.

Prosecutors are asking for a 15-year prison sentence, while her attorneys say the time she has already spent behind bars since her August 2024 indictment should suffice, given that she had no prior criminal record and has behaved while in prison.

Perry’s stepmother has asked for the maximum sentence for Sangha.

In a victim’s impact statement, Debbie Perry said her stepson’s death caused pain “to hundreds, maybe thousands” of people and was “irreversible,” Sky News reported.

“Please give this heartless woman the maximum prison sentence so she won’t be able to hurt other families like ours. Thank you,” the statement said, according to the news outlet.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who sold Perry ketamine illegally, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison, short of the requested 3-year sentence. Another doctor, Dr. Mark Chavez, who gave Plasencia the ketamine, was sentenced to eight months of home detention. The actor’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, and Erik Fleming, who both served as middlemen, have yet to be sentenced for their guilty pleas, the AP and Sky News reported.

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