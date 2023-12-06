Kamala Harris breaks Senate record for most tiebreaking votes by vice president

Golden Gavel: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer presents Vice President Kamala Harris with the "Golden Gavel" after she cast her record-setting 32nd tiebreaking vote in the Senate. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Kamala Harris added another achievement to her vice presidential résumé on Tuesday, casting a record 32nd tiebreaking vote in the Senate.

Harris already has made history as the first woman, first Black and first person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president. On Tuesday, she snapped a tie with John C. Calhoun, who broke 31 deadlocks during his nearly eight years as vice president from 1825 to 1832, The New York Times reported.

Calhoun served under two presidents -- John Quincy Adams from 1825 to 1829, and Andrew Jackson from 1829 to December 1832, according to Senate.gov.

“Today is historic,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said after Harris cast her vote. “The record Vice President Harris sets today is significant not just because of the number, but because of what she’s made possible with tiebreaking votes.”

.@VP Kamala Harris cast her record 32nd tie-breaking vote in the Senate to advance the nomination of Loren AliKhan to be a U.S. district judge.



The record was previously held by John C. Calhoun, who served as VP from 1825 to 1832 under Presidents Quincy Adams and Jackson. pic.twitter.com/zMSwyjGOTH — CSPAN (@cspan) December 5, 2023

Harris tied Calhoun’s record in July, according to The Associated Press.

Schumer presided over a brief ceremony in the Senate Reception Room to present Harris with the “Golden Gavel,” CNN reported.

Harris provided the 51st vote to move forward with the confirmation of Judge Loren AliKhan to the U.S. District Court in Washington, the Times reported.

The 50-50 deadlock came when Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., broke with his party and voted to block the move, according to the newspaper.

Harris returned later Tuesday to cast her 33rd tiebreaking vote, securing AliKhan’s confirmation, the AP reported.

In comparison, former Vice President Mike Pence broke 13 ties while in office, and current President Joe Biden cast no tiebreaking votes while serving as vice president, the Times reported.