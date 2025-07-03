July 4th: What’s open and closed?

As neighborhoods gather for block parties and fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday, many businesses will be closed to all employees to celebrate the birth of the nation, but not all. Some will still be open for last-minute items.
As always, you should check before heading out as the hours may vary and are subject to participation.
Closed:
- USPS (no mail delivery, Priority Mail delivery available)
- UPS (UPS Express Critical service available)
- FedEx (FedEx Office modified hours, Custom Critical service available)
- Banks
- NYSE
- Nasdaq
- Costco
Open:
- Kroger
- Walmart
- Food Lion
- Publix
- Meijer
- Whole Foods
- Wegmans
- Harveys/Winn-Dixie
- Lidl
- Harris Teeter
- Giant Eagle
- Trader Joe’s (limited hours)
- Aldi (limited hours)
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Home Depot
- Lowe’s
- TJ Maxx
- Marshall’s
- HomeGoods
- Macy’s
- Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack (modified hours)
- JCPenney (modified hours)
- Kohl’s (modified hours, varies by location)
- Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s (modified hours, may vary by location)
- REI (modified hours)
- IKEA
- Burlington (may vary by location)
- Petco
- PetSmart (vary by location)
- OfficeMax/Office Depot (modified hours)
- Tractor Supply (modified hours)
- McDonald’s (hours vary)
- Starbucks (hours vary)
- Dunkin’ (hours vary)
- Chipotle (early closing @3 p.m.)
- Wendy’s (hours vary)
- Burger King (hours vary)
- Cracker Barrel
- Golden Corral
- Hooters
- Red Lobster
- IHOP (hours vary)
- Waffle House
- most restaurants
List compiled from USA Today, ABC News
© 2025 Cox Media Group