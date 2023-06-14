Joseline Hernandez, ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ cast member, arrested in South Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. — A cast member of a reality television show was arrested early Monday at a South Florida sports arena, accused of fighting with another woman and officers after a boxing match.

Joseline Hernandez, 36, who appeared in 107 episodes of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” from 2012 to 2017, is facing two counts of battery, one count of resisting arrest with violence and trespassing after warning, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

She was arrested at the FLA Live Arena after Sunday’s Floyd Mayweather-John Gotti III bout, according to the newspaper.

Hernandez, who also appeared in 12 episodes of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” in 2020, is accused of fighting with Big Lex, 26, another reality show personality, WPLG-TV reported.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the woman told police she was sitting when Hernandez allegedly threw a cardboard box at her head and began striking her in the face. Hernandez then allegedly kicked Big Lex in the stomach after she fell to the ground, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Big Lex appeared in all 12 episodes of another reality show featuring Hernandez in 2021′s “Joseline’s Cabinet,” according to IMDb.com.

Robin Ingouma, a music producer and disc jockey whose stage name is Ballistic Beats, allegedly told Hernandez to calm down, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Hernandez then allegedly threw a cellphone at his head, according to an arrest affidavit.

Ingouma and Hernandez are engaged and have been in a relationship for several years, according to the music producer’s Instagram account. He has also appeared on “Love & Hip Hop” and “Joseline’s Cabaret,” the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Hernandez was booked into a Broward County Jail on Monday but was no longer listed in jail records on Tuesday, according to online records. It was unclear whether she had an attorney.

Mayweather, Gotti and their handlers brawled in the ring Sunday after Gotti was disqualified in the sixth round for continuous holding, according to WPLG.

