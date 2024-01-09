Jon Favreau to direct ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ for big screen

"The Mandalorian" FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau attend PaleyFest LA 2023 - "The Mandalorian" at Dolby Theatre on March 31, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Favreau is leading "The Mandalorian & Grogu" for the big screen. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The Mandalorian and his companion Grogu will be heading for a big-screen adventure.

>> Read more trending news

Disney confirmed that Jon Favreau will direct the feature film “The Mandalorian & Grogu” which is starting production later this year, Variety reported.

Pedro Pascal stars as Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian, a bounty hunter who was tasked to deliver a small creature nicknamed Baby Yoda.

Pascal has been the voice of The Mandalorian and has been seen a handful of times. Other times, the masked character is portrayed by Brendan Wayne — the grandson of John Wayne — Barry Lowin and Lateef Crowder, according to IMDB.

No details were released on how the movie’s story will fit into the Disney+ series’ timeline.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” said Favreau, who will also produce the film. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni will also co-produce. Filoni is currently working on season two of “Ahsoka” for Disney+.

There are several other “Star Wars” films in development with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold and Filoni at the helms.

©2024 Cox Media Group