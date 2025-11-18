Johnny Knoxville marries costume designer Emily Ting

Actor Johnny Knoxville announced on social media that he married costume designer Emily Ting on Sunday.

Knoxville, 54, posted the news of the couple’s marriage in an Instagram post and shared photographs from the ceremony.

The nuptials were officiated by Knoxville’s friend and “A Dirty Shame” writer-director, John Waters. The couple was also joined by their dog, Bucket, for the happy occasion.

“It seems I have had a lot of news lately but there is no news bigger than this,” the “Jackass” star wrote. “Today Emily and I got married and I’m the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe.”

The marriage is Knoxville’s third. The reality star was married to Melanie Lynn Cates from 1995 to 2009 and share one daughter.

In 2010, Knoxville married Naomi Nelson, a year after she had given birth to their first son. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2011. They were married for a decade and finalized their divorce in 2024.

According to a Instagram post, Ting worked on Knoxville’s 2022 “Jackass Forever” movie. According to her page on IMDb.com, Ting also did costume design work for 48 episodes of The Eric Andre Show. She also did design for the 2021 film, “Bad Trip” and 2024’s “The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie.”

