Joann begins going out of business sales

FILE PHOTO: Joann will be closing more than half of its locations according to bankruptcy court filings.

Fabric and craft store Joann has started going out of business sales as the company starts to close more than 500 locations across the country.

The company, which has about 850 locations nationwide, got approval for its restructuring plan on Friday, USA Today reported.

The sales are only at locations that are closing and “could continue for several months,” the company said according to the publication. Others may be closed sooner.

A company spokesperson called it “a very difficult decision” but that it would be “right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward,” CNN reported last week.

The stores that are remaining open are not impacted and will have business as usual, as will the company’s website, Joann said in a statement.

USA Today said that the discounts were between 10% and 20% but with Christmas items as high as 75% off. Additional discounts for teachers, military and others are paused. Gift cards are not being accepted and neither are returns, the company said on its Customer FAQ page.

The initial list of stores slated for closure is below, or click here and scroll to page 21.





