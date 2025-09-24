Jimmy Kimmel makes emotional return; Trump threatens to sue ABC

Jimmy Kimmel returned to the airwaves about a week after he was suspended and his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live" was taken off the air. (Disney/Randy Holmes)

After nearly a week, Jimmy Kimmel has returned to the airwaves in most television markets, but his reinstatement came with a threat of a lawsuit from the president.

Kimmel said that it was “anti-American” to shut down his and others’ rights to free speech and that his week-long suspension will not stop him from criticizing President Donald Trump and his administration, CNN reported.

Kimmel was taken off the air by ABC after he made remarks about the murder of Charlie Kirk.

He addressed the comments, saying through tears, “Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions. It was a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make, but I understand that, to some, it felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both, and for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I would have felt the same way,” Fox News reported.

He also noted that Kirk’s widow said she forgave the alleged shooter who killed her husband.

“It touched me deeply,” he said, “and I hope it touches many, and if there’s anything we should take from this tragedy to carry forward, I hope it can be that.”

“This show is not important,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “What’s important is that we live in a country that allows us to have a show like this.”

He said that Trump has wanted his show canceled, meaning not only would he be out of work, but the crew that puts on the show would also lose their jobs.

“Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke,” Kimmel fired back.

He also thanked those who spoke out on his behalf, including conservatives such as Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Ted Cruz.

“Maybe most of all,” he said, “I want to thank the people who don’t support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway.”

He said that while he was upset that he was suspended, he acknowledged that by allowing him to continue, “Unjustly, this puts them at risk,” The Associated Press reported.

Kimmel mocked Trump, saying, “He tried his best to cancel me and instead he forced millions of people to watch this show,” according to the AP.

But not all local affiliates aired Kimmel’s return to air. Two major television owners declined to broadcast the show in some major markets, such as the Washington, D.C. area. Kimmel’s show, however, was still available to stream on YouTube.

It also came with threats from the president that he may sue ABC over Kimmel’s reinstatement, writing on Truth Social, “I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative.”

© 2025 Cox Media Group