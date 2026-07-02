Jillian Cardarelli reveals breast cancer diagnosis

FILE PHOTO: Jillian Cardarelli attends the 2025 We Love Christian Music Awards at The Factory on April 08, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Country music star Jillian Cardarelli has shared with her fans that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

[ Read more trending news ]

Her life’s trajectory changed on a dime only a few weeks ago.

She was celebrating her five-year wedding anniversary with husband Brian Parker, was writing new music and getting ready for the second season of “Crossroad Springs,” when she got the news about her diagnosis.

On May 21, she found out she had stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma.

“One minute you’re focused on filming schedules, scripts, music and everything,” she told People magazine in an exclusive interview. “And the next thing is doctors, scans, pathology reports and words I’d never even ... I feel like I’m learning a new language.”

She said she was diagnosed with dense fibrous tissue when she was 25 and had ultrasounds done before, but this time, something was “a little different” to her. She also said that she felt more tired than normal. Cardarelli said she wasn’t surprised at the news and watched her mother deal with colon cancer, but still, she said she is scared and sad over the diagnosis.

“I feel fear and sadness,” Cardarelli told People. “I’m like, why did this happen? I do not fit the profile of somebody that should get cancer at 33 years old. So yes, there’s a little bit of anger there. But I’m not angry at God. I’m leaning on Him more than ever.”

She said that she is still waiting for test results before she and her medical team develop a full treatment plan, but her doctors are hopeful.

Despite her illness, Cardarelli is still pursuing her career, meeting with fans at CMA fest, and is still working on her music and acting.

“We have every confidence that she will face this journey with the same grace and strength she brings to every aspect of her life,” Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media, told People. “We are praying for her, supporting her every step of the way, and looking forward to all that lies ahead for her both personally and professionally. She is deeply valued by our network, and we are excited for her future.”

©2026 Cox Media Group