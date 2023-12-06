Jets clip wings while taxiing to gates at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport

O'Hare International Airport: File photo. Two planes clipped wings on the taxiway at the Chicago airport on Tuesday night. (Bettmann Archives/Getty Images )

CHICAGO — Two regional jets clipped wings while taxiing to their gates Tuesday night at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

The Chicago Department of Aviation said the incident occurred just before 7:30 p.m. CST at one of the nation’s busiest airports, WLS-TV reported.

SkyWest said Flight 5433, which was operating as United Express, was taxiing to its gate when its wingtip made contact with the wingtip of another aircraft, according to the television station. The Chicago Department of Aviation identified the second aircraft as GoJet Airlines Flight 4423, WLS reported.

Planes clip wings while taxiing at O'Hare International Airport https://t.co/lNVSYzJTQN pic.twitter.com/eW0GxBUddd — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) December 6, 2023

SkyWest said its flight had arrived from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; the GoJet flight flew into Chicago from Richmond, Virginia, according to WBBM-TV.

Both jets taxied safely to their respective terminals after the incident, WMAQ-TV reported. Passengers exited the aircraft without incident, and officials said there were no injuries, according to the television station.

A SkyWest plane with the same flight number was involved in another collision at O’Hare International Airport on Oct. 26 when two planes struck a baggage cart on a taxiway, WLS reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating Tuesday’s incident, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.