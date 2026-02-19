Jesse Jackson: Funeral details announced for late civil rights activist

Remembering the Rev. Jesse Jackson Civil rights leader, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, died on Feb. 17 at the age of 84.
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHICAGO — Details for a celebration of life for the late Rev. Jesse Jackson were announced Wednesday, with multiple events scheduled in Chicago.

Read more trending news

Jackson, the civil rights activist who worked with Martin Luther King and spent more than six decades advocating for racial equality, economic justice and voting rights, died Tuesday. He was 84.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, iconic civil rights activist, dies at 84

According to his website, Jackson will lie in state at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.

The People’s Celebration” will be held at the House of Hope on Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT.

Jesse Jackson: World reacts to death of civil rights activist

A Homegoing Service will be held at Rainbow PUSH on Feb. 28. The service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CT.

Registration details will be announced soon, according to Jackson’s website.

Jackson was hospitalized in November and had been under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy. In 2017, he announced that he had Parkinson’s disease, The New York Times reported.

PSP vs Parkinson’s: Understanding the differences in symptoms and treatment

Jackson rose to national prominence during the 1960s as one of King’s protégés.

He became the first major Black candidate for the presidency, seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination in 1984 and 1988.

Jackson was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Bill Clinton.

0 of 55

Latest trending news:

© 2026 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500