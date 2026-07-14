‘It followed me home’: Norway’s Erling Haaland buys souvenir stuffed raccoon

Erling Haaland of Norway returns home with a stuffed raccoon he bought at a Dallas store earlier this month.

"It followed me home":

Erling Haaland was unable to take home a World Cup trophy, but the star center-forward from Norway settled for an unusual substitute -- a stuffed raccoon holding a whiskey bottle.

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Haaland, who scored seven goals for Norway during the World Cup before the squad lost to England, was seen carrying the unusual trinket as he disembarked from his flight to Oslo on Monday, USA Today reported.

It was a "Whiskey Raccoon" from Wild Bill’s Western Store in Dallas, where Haaland, 25, and his teammates were staying when they defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 during the round of 32 earlier this month.

“It followed me home,” Haaland wrote in an X post on Monday.

It followed me home 🦝🤣 pic.twitter.com/IwMhgv0CAb — Erling Haaland (@Erling) July 13, 2026

He then asked his followers to help name the critter in an Instagram story, with the options Cowboy, Ranger, TEX and R.O.W., short for Raccoon On Wheels.

According to the store’s website, the raccoon sells for $750. During his trip to the store, Haaland tried on cowboy hats and boots, along with T-shirts, Sports Illustrated reported.

Haaland documented some of his shopping spree on his YouTube page.

According to the product description, the raccoon has “got a knack for finding the best stash and knows that a well-aged whiskey is always worth celebrating.”

Predictably, the item is now sold out, Sports Illustrated reported.

“It’s really special when this happens for a small store like us,” Julie Newport, owner of Wild Bill’s Western, told USA Today on Monday.

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