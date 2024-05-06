Israel-Hamas war: Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal

Ceasefire negotiations An Israeli soldier directs a tank near the border with the southern part of the Gaza Strip on May 2, 2024 in Southern Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images, File)

Officials with the Hamas militant group on Monday announced that it has accepted a cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar in its seven-month war with Israel, according to multiple reports.

The group said in a statement that its supreme leader, Ismail Haniyeh, approved of the proposal in a phone call with Qatar’s prime minister and Egypt’s intelligence minister, The Associated Press reported. A Hamas official said Monday that the “ball (is) now in Israel’s court,” according to BBC News.

Israel did not immediately respond to reports of the acceptance and it was not clear whether officials would also agree to the proposal. Still, people cheered after hearing news of the accepted proposal, Al Jazeera and BBC News reported.

It was not immediately known what details were included in the agreement, according to Reuters. The most recent framework shared by officials called for the release of 20 to 33 hostages over several weeks and the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the cease-fire, CNN reported.

The announcement came as thousands of people evacuated Monday from Gaza’s southernmost city, Rafah, after the Israeli military warned people to leave ahead of planned military action, according to The Guardian. People were being told to head for an “expanded humanitarian zone” in southern Gaza, the newspaper reported.

The IDF has expanded the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi to accommodate the increased levels of aid flowing into Gaza. This expanded humanitarian area includes field hospitals, tents and increased amounts of food, water, medication and additional supplies.



Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people — mostly civilians, the AP reported. Israel responded by declaring war and has since killed more than 34,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

