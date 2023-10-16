Israel-Hamas war: Biden considering trip to Israel

Joe Biden: The president is considering a trip to Israel. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is considering traveling to Israel in the next few days, but such a trip has yet to be finalized, a senior administration official told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Israeli officials said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended an invitation for Biden to visit Israel during a telephone call on Saturday, according to Axios.

The official could not publicly discuss internal deliberations about a potential presidential trip and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson told Axios that “We have no new travel to announce.”

Biden visited Israel in July 2022 as part of a four-day swing through the Middle East, PBS reported.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to return to Israel on Monday, Bloomberg reported. It will be Blinken’s second trip to the area since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

This story will be updated.