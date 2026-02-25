Isaac Hayes’ estate settles lawsuit over Trump campaign’s use of song

The estate of singer-songwriter Isaac Hayes, left, settled a lawsuit with the campaign of Donald Trump over the playing of the song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" at rallies during 2024.

ATLANTA — The estate of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Isaac Hayes on Monday settled a lawsuit against the 2024 presidential campaign of Donald Trump for the alleged unauthorized use of the singer’s 1966 song, “Hold On, I’m Comin’.”

The lawsuit, Isaac Hayes Enterprises, LLC et al v. Trump et al., was originally filed on Aug. 16, 2024, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, according to online court records.

The lawsuit claimed that during 2024, Trump’s campaign played the song, co-written by Hayes and David Porter and popularized by fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Sam & Dave, at rallies and events at least 133 times.

Hayes’ family accused the campaign of ignoring copyright infringement notifications they sent, WSB-TV reported.

“Isaac Hayes, Jr. dedicated his life to his craft, and his contributions to music and culture carry enduring value,” Hayes’ family said in a statement that was posted to X. “As stewards of his legacy, we remain committed to ensuring that his work is respected and properly protected.

“We are proud that this matter has helped further a broader conversation surrounding intellectual property rights and the obligation to honor creators and their estates.

“Protecting ownership is not only about the past, it is about preserving dignity, value, and accountability for future generations.”

The Trump campaign argued that it had the right to use the song under the Fair Use Act, according to WSB. It added that they also had a licensing agreement through BMI.

During an emergency injunction hearing in September 2024, a federal judge ruled that the Trump campaign did not own the license but allowed it to keep existing videos that included the song on their website, the television station reported.

Hayes died in 2008 at the age of 65, USA Today reported. His family’s statement did not reveal the amount of the settlement, but the original lawsuit sought $3 million in damages, according to online court records.

The Hayes family said Tuesday that it was “satisfied with the outcome” of the settlement, USA Today reported.

