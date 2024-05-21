Iowa couple’s wedding photo discovered 90 miles away after home flattened by tornado

Photo found: File photo. An Iowa couple's wedding photo, lost in a tornado last month, was found 90 miles away. (Kiryl Lis/Adobe Stock )

HARLAN, Iowa — Severe weather has taken its toll in the Midwest over the past month, with tornadoes touching down in Iowa as recently as Tuesday.

For a western Iowa couple, there was a silver lining after their home was destroyed by a twister last month. Their wedding photo, blown away by the storm, was found 90 miles away in another county, KCCI-TV reported.

George and Julie Langenfeld, of Harlan, lost their rural home when a tornado tore through the area on April 26, according to KMTV. Their wedding photo, which had been hanging on the wall of their home, was among the effects lost during the severe weather.

The photo was found in Fonda, 90 miles northeast of the Langenfelds’ home, KCCI reported.

It was posted on a social media lost-and-found page, according to KMTV. It was discovered by a cousin of a person who knew the Langenfelds and was returned to them.

“That’s why I love the Midwest,” George Langenfeld told the television station. “People still help each other.”

In Shelby County, where the Langenfelds live, 74 farms were hit by tornadoes over approximately 30 miles, KMTV reported.

As the couple attempts to recover from the storm, their farm is being run by their son, Trevor, according to the television station. George Langenfeld is hoping that his son will finish planting crops this weekend, but the weather remains a wild card.

“Hopefully everything works out,” George Langenfeld told KMTV. “Mother Nature’s been a bear here so far.”

