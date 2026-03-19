Intoxalock cyberattack disrupts DUI devices, data remains safe

Intoxalock said it was the target of a cyberattack that may affect the ability of some users with the devices in their vehicles to drive.

Intoxalock is an ignition interlock system that prevents people from drinking and driving. For people who have the devices installed, they must provide a breath sample before they can start their vehicle, the company said. If alcohol is detected, the vehicle will not start.

The system will also require drivers to give random samples while the engine is on.

The company said that hackers are overloading its servers and are stopping them from working, WGME reported. But while the servers are being affected, the user data is safe, the company said. There was no word on a ransom, according to the television station.

Intoxalock has provided customers with updates on how it affects them.

The initial alert said that future installations would be paused through March 20 and that anyone with an appointment that had been scheduled to call the provider to reschedule.

If calibrations have been missed since the incident started on March 14, they should call Intoxalock Roadside Assistance at 844-226-7522 or if you have to use a different towing service, that cost can be reimbursed, but make sure you keep all documents.

A 10-day service extension is also available in most areas as the company works to restore its system, but once the extension is done, you’re being told to follow device prompts for calibration.

The extension is available in all states except Massachusetts, Maine, Tennessee, and Washington.

It also does not work on newer 2001A devices in Pennsylvania. The devices are black. That only affects a small portion of users, the company said, as most people in Pennsylvania have the original, gray models.

The company said, "We’re actively working toward a resolution and will notify you as soon as anything changes."

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