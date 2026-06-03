Idris Elba knighted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle

FILE PHOTO: Sir Idris Elba smiles with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba after becoming a Knight Bachelor for services to young people during an investitures ceremony at Windsor Castle on June 02, 2026 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, U.K. — Actor Idris Elba is now known as Sir Idris Elba after being awarded a knighthood by King Charles III during a ceremony on June 2.

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The honor was bestowed as part of the New Year Honours for services to young people, the BBC reported.

He founded the charity, the Elba Hope Foundation, which focuses on community empowerment, education, youth advocacy, and sustainable development.

Elba also attended the National Youth Music Theatre at the age of 18, thanks to a grant from the former Prince’s Trust, now the King’s Trust.

“I haven’t really spoken about it, but I will say that it’s a real honor to be recognized for the work,” he said shortly after the announcement in January, People magazine reported. “Especially trying to make as much noise for young people and the things that some of them are going through. So it feels like an honor. My family is honored by it. I don’t even know how to talk about it.”

He, along with the king, will create a documentary to honor the 50 years of the trust that will be streamed on Netflix later this year.

Elba wasn’t the only one who received by the king.

Olympic ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were given a damehood and knighthood for their services to the sport and to voluntary service.

Actress Meera Syal was given a damehood for services to literature, drama and charity, according to the BBC.

Comedian Paul Elliott was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

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