How you can wish Jimmy Carter a happy birthday on Oct. 1 as he turns 99 Former president Jimmy Carter (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Carter Center is preparing to celebrate former President Jimmy Carter’s birthday in a few weeks and are inviting people to share their birthday wishes for him.

>> Read more trending news

The Carter Center is asking for birthday greetings, memories and messages of love for Carter with photos, videos and quotes.

You can also wish Carter a happy birthday on social media with the hashtag #JimmyCarter99, according to WSB-TV.

“Together, let’s create a mosaic of images that reflect his incredible life and legacy — and celebrate his 99 years. We can’t wait to see your contributions,” officials with The Carter Center said.

It is part of a tradition that the center began years earlier, according to WSB. This year is special, as the former president turns 99 years old.

Carter is the oldest living president, past or present, according to the news outlet.

In February, Carter entered hospice care at home with his family without any additional medical treatment. WSB reported that three months after the announcement, The Carter Center officials said that his wife, Rosalynn Carter, was diagnosed with dementia.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest-married presidential couple ever, according to WSB. They were married in 1946.