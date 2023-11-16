House Ethics Committee says it found ‘substantial evidence’ Rep. Santos broke the law

Rep. George Santos

Rep. George Santos

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The House Ethics Committee released a report following an investigation into embattled Rep. George Santos, saying that it found “substantial evidence of potential violations of criminal law.”

In an 8-page report publicized Thursday, the committee said it was referring evidence of several alleged crimes to the Justice Department.

Among other things, the panel said Santos used campaign funds for personal use, knowingly had his campaign file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission and violated federal law with omissions and errors in the federal disclosure statements filed with the House.

