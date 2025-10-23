Heat guard Terry Rozier, Portland coach Chauncey Billups arrested in gambling probe

Terry Rozier of the Miami Heat was arrested in connection with a federal gambling probe.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA star and coach Chauncey Billups were arrested on Thursday in connection with an FBI gambling-related probe, several media outlets reported.

Rozier, 31, a 10-year NBA veteran, was arrested early Thursday at a hotel in Orlando, Florida. The Heat lost on Wednesday to the Orlando Magic, but Rozier did not play.

Rozier’s agent, Aaron Turner, confirmed Rozier was arrested in relation to the federal probe.

Rozier’s attorney, Jim Trusty, said prosecutors changed their approach to the player.

“They characterized Terry as a subject, not a target, but at 6 a.m. this morning they called to tell me FBI agents were trying to arrest him in a hotel. It is unfortunate that instead of allowing him to self surrender they opted for a photo op,” Trusty said. “They wanted the misplaced glory of embarrassing a professional athlete with a perp walk.

“That tells you a lot about the motivations in this case. They appear to be taking the word of spectacularly in-credible sources rather than relying on actual evidence of wrongdoing.”

Billups, 49, a Hall of Famer who played in the NBA for seven teams during his 17-season career, has been the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers since the 2021-22 season. It was unclear where he was arrested, but the team played in Portland, Oregon, losing to Minnesota in its season opener on Wednesday.

His arrest was separate from Rozier’s.

Sources told ABC News that Billups was arrested in Oregon.

Meanwhile, former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones was also arrested Thursday, accused of providing inside information about games to co-defendants who used the knowledge to place sports bets.

FBI director Kash Patel and other law enforcement officials, including those from the Department of Justice and the Eastern District of New York, were expected to provide more information at a news conference later Thursday.

According to a news release, the announcement of indictments will detail “numerous arrests in illegal sports betting and poker game schemes.”

The NBA had no immediate comment. The league is still looking into the actions of former Detroit guard Malik Beasley, a source told The Associated Press.

Rozier played with the Charlotte Hornets for five seasons before he was traded to the Heat in January 2024. He is in the final season of a four-year, $96.3 million contract he signed with Charlotte in August 2021.

Sportsbooks in multiple states flagged suspicious betting interest on Rozier’s statistics ahead of a March 23, 2023, game between the Hornets and the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN reported.

A surge of bets -- including 30 wagers in 46 minutes from a professional bettor totaling $13,759 -- came in on the under on Rozier’s points, rebounds and assists, causing sportsbooks to halt betting.

Rozier played just 10 minutes before he left the game, citing a foot injury.

Known during his career as “Mr. Big Shot,” Billups was a five-time All-Star during his playing career and led the Detroit Pistons to an NBA title in 2004. He was named MVP in the NBA Finals that season.

Billups was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024.

Law enforcement officials said that Billups’ arrest was centered around an illegal poker operation tied to organized crime.

Billups was the Boston Celtics’ top pick and the No. 3 overall draft choice in 1997. Rozier was also a first-round pick of the Celtics, as Boston drafted him 16th overall in the 2015 NBA draft.

Jones, 49, played in the NBA for 10 teams from 1998 to 2009. He was a Cavaliers assistant from 2016 to 2018.

