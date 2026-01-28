Harry Styles’ Madison Square Garden residency draws more than 11.5M ticket registrations

The pop singer will have a 30-show residency at New York's Madison Square Garden this summer.

Singer Harry Styles‘ upcoming residency at Madison Square Garden is making history, as more than 11.5 million presale registrations for tickets have been requested.

Ticketmaster announced the numbers for the three-time Grammy Award-winning pop singer’s 30-show stint at the New York City venue -- which is part of Styles’ "Together, Together Tour" -- according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ticketmaster noted that the 11.5 million figure was “the highest volume ever recorded for an artist presale” in the New York market. It also was “the largest artist presale registration performance ever seen for a single market or residency-style run” overall.

Styles will kick off his residency on Aug. 26, and it will continue until Oct. 31 for “Harryween,” NJ.com reported.

General ticket sales through Ticketmaster are scheduled to begin on Friday, according to the news outlet. Styles’ tour has a series of stagger presales that will end on Feb. 4.

The “Together, Together” world tour will conclude on Dec. 13 in Sydney, Australia, the news outlet reported.

The news about the demand for tickets for the residency comes amid anger among fans because of pricing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ticketmaster said that there is no dynamic pricing in effect, but there was preferred pricing, NJ.com reported. That means ticket prices in the lower levels of Madison Square Garden can range between $400 and $1,000 per ticket. That does not take scalping and secondary sales into account.

Harry Styles' NYC residency hasn’t even begun, yet tickets are already selling for up to $10k on StubHub.



This is called speculative ticket selling: scalpers selling tickets that they literally don’t even have. It’s why we need to pass my bill banning speculative tickets. pic.twitter.com/m55Re7HeeF — James Skoufis (@JamesSkoufis) January 24, 2026

Styles also announced a 12-night residency in the United Kingdom, adding two more nights at Wembley Stadium. That residency will begin on June 12 and end on July 4.

He will overtake Coldplay and Taylor Swift as the artist with the most shows in a single year at the London venue, the BBC reported.

Styles’ world tour will only visit seven cities, the news outlet reported. In addition to New York, London and Sydney, the “As It Was” singer will perform in Amsterdam, Mexico, São Paulo and Melbourne.

0 of 15 Photos: Harry Styles through the years Here are some memorable photos of former One Direction singer Harry Styles through the years. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Photos: Harry Styles through the years 2010: Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Liam Payne of One Direction attend the Royal Film Performance and World Premiere of "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader" at Odeon Leicester Square on November 30, 2010, in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Photos: Harry Styles through the years 2011: Harry Styles (left), Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne of One Direction attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Royal Opera House on September 6, 2011, in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Photos: Harry Styles through the years 2012: Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan of One Direction perform onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2012, presented by Aeropostale, at Madison Square Garden on December 7, 2012, in New York City. (Kevin Kane/Getty Images for Jingle Ball 2012) Photos: Harry Styles through the years 2013: Harry Styles attends the British Fashion Awards 2013 at London Coliseum on December 2, 2013, in London. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) Photos: Harry Styles through the years 2014: Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan of One Direction, winner of the British Video and Global Success BRIT awards, pose in the winners room at The BRIT Awards 2014 at 02 Arena on February 19, 2014, in London. (Anthony Harvey/Getty Images) Photos: Harry Styles through the years 2015: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 4, 2015, in New York City. (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Photos: Harry Styles through the years 2016: Musician Joe Walsh, Marjorie Bach, singer Harry Styles, musician Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach attend the 2016 Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) Photos: Harry Styles through the years 2017: Singer Harry Styles performs on the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017, in Shanghai, China. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Photos: Harry Styles through the years 2018: Singer Harry Styles performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018, in New York City. (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images) Photos: Harry Styles through the years 2019: Harry Styles attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Photos: Harry Styles through the years 2020: Harry Styles attends the BRIT Awards 2020 at the O2 Arena on February 18, 2020, in London. (Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media) Photos: Harry Styles through the years 2021: Harry Styles performs onstage during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

