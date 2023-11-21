‘Hackney Diamonds’ hitting the road: Rolling Stones announce 2024 tour

'Hackney Diamonds' FILE PHOTO: Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards pose for photographs during the Rolling Stones "Hackney Diamonds" press conference at Hackney Empire on September 06, 2023 in London, England. The Stones are going on tour again. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones are going on tour again!

The iconic band announced Tuesday that it will be performing 16 dates in the U.S. for the first American tour since 2019′s “No Filter,” People magazine reported.

Surprisingly (maybe not) the “Hackney Diamonds” tour is being sponsored by AARP and kicks off in Houston on April 29 before ending on July 17 in Santa Ana, California.

The news you have all been waiting for - the Rolling Stones are hitting the road again! We are thrilled to announce the Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds!



Enter your details here: https://t.co/Qe7HyMa6ML to access the fan presale that starts Weds 29 Nov. General onsale commences… pic.twitter.com/t0CNdQ2qkW — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) November 21, 2023

The presale starts Nov. 29 with general sales launching on Dec. 1.

“Hackney Diamonds” is the band’s first studio album of new songs since “A Bigger Bang,” released in 2005, Billboard reported. It features Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga and Elton John, according to Spin.

