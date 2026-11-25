Gronk, Big Ben among 52 to advance to next round of football HOF voting

Fifty-two players advanced to the next round of balloting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, along with receiver Antonio Brown, running back Adrian Peterson and defensive back Richard Sherman, are among the 52 players advancing to the next round of balloting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

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All five players advanced in their first year of eligibility, ESPN reported.

There were 30 offensive players and 22 defensive stars who made the cut on Tuesday, according to the Hall of Fame.

52 players remain in the running for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027. Next up: the Selection Committee trims the list to 25 nominees. https://t.co/sJlWFk2mdC https://t.co/IqvUhT5SYD — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 24, 2026

Voters will trim the list of players to 25 in the next round, with results announced in two weeks, The Associated Press reported.

Selectors will reduce the list of Players to 25 when they cast their next ballots. Those results will be announced in about two weeks.

Before Super Bowl LXI, the 25-member panel that comprises the Hall of Fame selection committee, will consider 15 candidates, ESPN reported. That includes 13 former players, a coach and a contributor.

Last week, it was announced that former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and New England owner Robert Kraft were named as finalists in the coaching and contributors categories, respectively.

The list of 15 will be reduced to 10 nominees and then to seven, the Hall of Fame said. Voters can then vote for up to six of the seven finalists; and candidate receiving 80% of the vote in the final round will be elected to the Class of 2027, which will be inducted next August at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The new members will be announced during “NFL Honors” in Los Angeles in February. A minimum of three and a maximum of seven can be elected.

Here is the breakdown of players who advanced to the next round, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Offense

Quarterbacks (3): Ken Anderson, Eli Manning, Roethlisberger.

Ken Anderson, Eli Manning, Roethlisberger. Running backs (7): Shaun Alexander, Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Peterson, Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters.

Shaun Alexander, Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Peterson, Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters. Wide receivers/tight ends (10): Anquan Boldin, Brown, Gronkowski, Torry Holt, Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, Steve Smith Sr., Otis Taylor, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Jason Witten.

Anquan Boldin, Brown, Gronkowski, Torry Holt, Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, Steve Smith Sr., Otis Taylor, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Jason Witten. Linemen (10): Willie Anderson, Lomas Brown, Jahri Evans, Joe Jacoby, Nick Mangold, Logan Mankins, Maurkice Pouncey, Richmond Webb, Steve Wisniewski, Marshal Yanda.

Defense

Linemen (8): John Abraham, Geno Atkins, L.C. Greenwood, Jim Marshall, Robert Mathis, Haloti Ngata, Vince Wilfork, Kevin Williams.

John Abraham, Geno Atkins, L.C. Greenwood, Jim Marshall, Robert Mathis, Haloti Ngata, Vince Wilfork, Kevin Williams. Linebackers (6): Maxie Baughan, London Fletcher, James Harrison, Karl Mecklenburg, Tommy Nobis, Terrell Suggs.

Maxie Baughan, London Fletcher, James Harrison, Karl Mecklenburg, Tommy Nobis, Terrell Suggs. Defensive backs (8): Rodney Harrison, Lester Hayes, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Sherman, Earl Thomas III, Everson Walls, Darren Woodson.

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