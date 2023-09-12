Goodbye Lightning cable, hello USB-C: Apple drops Lightning port on iPhone 15

USB-C All models of the iPhone 15 will now have a USB-C charging port, as will new AirPods Pro 2. (Apple)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Apple is making a huge change with its newest iPhone.

>> Read more trending news

All models of the iPhone 15 will not have a Lightning port. They will instead have a USB-C port. That means all those Lightning cables you’ve purchased over the years will be useless for the new phones once they come out.

The iPhone 15 starts at $799, CNBC reported. The iPhone 15 Plus will cost $899. The Pro version will be $999, while the Pro Max will be $1,199.

Preorders begin Friday and they will be available on Sept. 22, CNBC reported.

The much-speculated announcement came during Apple’s “Wonderlust” keynote event held at the company’s Cupertino, California, campus on Tuesday, USA Today reported.

The USB-C is being adopted on the iPhone 15 after the European Union required all phones and other small electronic devices to be compatible with USB-C by the end of 2024, Barron’s reported. Apple had pushed back against the regulations, saying that the Lightning cable was more secure than USB-C chargers.

This isn’t the first device Apple to transitioned to the USB-C. It has already rolled the charger cable out to Macs, iPads and Siri Remotes, 9 to 5 Mac reported.

AirPods Pro 2 cases will also be USB-C based. They will come standard with new AirPod Pro 2 purchases or as a separate case for people who already own a pair.

Apple also announced a new Apple Watch called Series 9, which is supposed to be faster than the 2020 model. It will retail for $399 and will go on sale on Sept. 22, USA Today reported.

The company is also rolling out the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which boasts a 36-hour battery life and retails for $799. Both watches will feature Double Tap that will allow a wearer to use their index finger and thumb, tapping them twice, to interact with the watch.

Latest consumer headlines:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!