Gobble, Google? What people are searching for this Thanksgiving

FILE PHOTO: What are people searching for this Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is almost here, and Google is watching what you’ve been searching for.

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The search giant looked at what recipes people are trying to find online.

Let’s start with dessert. First up are pies.

Which pie comes to mind when you think of Thanksgiving? For most, it is pumpkin pie, at least according to the data compiled by Google.

A vast majority of states are looking for pumpkin pie. Apple pie comes in a distant second in only eight states. Pecan pie is third, and last, in only two states.

Now let’s move to the sides.

Most states are looking for green bean casseroles, followed by deviled eggs and cranberry sauce. Finally, sweet potato casserole is last in the search rankings.

We know what states are looking for specific dishes, but what about overall? What are the top trending recipes this year?

Google says cranberry sauce is No. 1.

Here’s the top five:

Cranberry sauce Green bean casserole Sweet potato casserole Stuffing Corn casserole

We’ve talked about specifics - but what about general queries? What are people asking Google for?

Would it surprise you that the top trend for Thanksgiving this year is “how to cook?” Another popular search is “vegan thanksgiving.” People are also looking for ways to cook traditional dishes but in non-traditional ways.

Those non-traditional items include:

Brussel sprouts Trifle Sangria Kale salad Baked brie

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