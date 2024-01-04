Glynis Johns, British actress known for role in ‘Mary Poppins’ dies at 100

Tony-awarding winning stage and screen actress Glynis Johns has died at the age of 100.

>> Read more trending news

Johns’ manager, Mitch Clem, said she died at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles on Thursday from natural causes, according to The Associated Press.

Johns played the mother opposite of Julie Andrews in “Mary Poppins,” the AP reported.

Johns was known for her “husky, breathy voice (and) buoyant persona,” according to Variety.

She sang Stephen Sondheim’s “Sending in the Clowns,” for her role in “A Little Night Music” and, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Sondheim wrote that song for her. She also won a Tony for her role, according to The Washington Post. She lost the part in the 1977 film version, with Elizabeth Taylor in the role, the AP reported.

“I’ve had other songs written for me, but nothing like that,” Johns told the AP in 1990. “It’s the greatest gift I’ve ever been given in the theater.”

Others who sang Sondheim’s song include Frank Sinatra, Judy Collins, Barbra Streisand, Sarah Vaughan and Olivia Newton-John. It also was sung by Elijah Wood in the second season of “Yellowjackets” last year.

Johns was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in “The Chapman Report” in 1962, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The entertainment news outlet described Johns as a talented actress, dancer, pianist and singer. She received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for her role in “The Sundowners” in 1960.

©2024 Cox Media Group