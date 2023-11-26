Girl, 3, fatally shot at South Florida extended stay hotel

Shooting: File photo. The Broward County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting at an Extended Stay America hotel. (Ivan Cholakov/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TAMARAC, Fla. — A 3-year-old girl was fatally shot on Saturday morning at a South Florida hotel, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue officials responded to a call about a shooting at 3871 West Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac, the Sun-Sentinel reported. An Extended Stay America hotel is located at the same address, according to the newspaper.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies arriving at the scene found a woman with a child suffering from a gunshot wound, WTVJ reported.

Paramedics pronounced the child dead at the scene, according to the television station.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or whether it was intentional, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Authorities did not say if the woman was related to the child, according to WPLG-TV.

According to sheriff’s office spokesperson Claudinne Caro, two people in a U-Haul truck were detained later Saturday in nearby Lauderhill, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

