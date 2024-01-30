‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’: Watch the official trailer

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire The firehouse freezes over in New York City in Columbia Pictures' "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire." (Courtesy of Sony Pictures)

If there’s something weird, and it don’t look good -- who you gonna call?

Ghostbusters, of course.

The official trailer for “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” dropped on Monday, showing off the latest sequel to the original 1984 paranormal classic, Variety reported.

The fifth film in the “Ghostbusters” franchise is expected to hit theaters on March 22, according to the movie’s website.

Bill Murray joins original cast members Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts in the latest film, according to Variety. Also returning is Slimer, known as “The Mean Green Ghost.”

The new film will also star Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim, Variety reported.

The original film in 1984 was nominated for two Academy Awards for visual effects and original song -- Roy Parker Jr. wrote and sang the movie’s catchy theme song. The movie also received three Golden Globe nominations, for best picture, best performance by an actor in a comedy or musical (Murray) and best song (Parker).

“In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” a new generation of the Spengler family teams up with the original crew to prevent a second Ice Age, Rolling Stone reported. The trailer splices flashbacks from the original movie with the latest film as the Spenglers bust ghostly creatures.

The new trailer even features the Ectomobile zooming across the streets of New York City.

It also includes Murray’s famous snark.

“Heads up. Tall, dark and horny at 12 o’clock,” Murray says when the group encounters a glowy-eyed beast.

The new stars return to the iconic firehouse in New York where the original Ghostbusters team built a research lab.

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” is a follow-up to the 2021 film, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” according to IMDb.com.

In “Afterlife,” a single mother and her two children discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters, Variety reported. The 2021 and 2024 film both star Rudd, Coon, Wolfhard, Grace, O’Connor and Kim.

