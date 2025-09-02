Get your tickets: Powerball rolls over to $1.3B

If you are still dreaming of big lottery winnings, your dream can still come true, as no one won the jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $1.30 billion. The game has a cash value of $589 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.00.

There were some new millionaires to start the month of September.

Two $2 million winning tickets were sold in Montana and North Carolina. They matched five numbers and had purchased the Power Play option.

While there were 10 $1 million winners in nine states:

California

Florida

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey (two tickets)

New York

Pennsylvania

Virginia

They matched five numbers to win their prize.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 8-23-25-40-53 and the Power Ball 5 with a 3x Power Play.

The next drawing is on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

