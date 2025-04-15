Gene Hackman death: Dead rodents found on property

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa FILE PHOTO: Gene Hackman arrives at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on January 19, 2003. New details are still being released about the investigation surrounding the couple's death earlier this year. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

New details are being brought to light in the investigation of the death of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa.

Arakawa died in February from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome at the age of 65. Hackman, 95, died about five days after his wife from heart disease and advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

About a week after the couple was found dead, the New Mexico Department of Public Health did an environmental assessment of the property in March.

They found rodent feces in three garages, two casitas and three sheds.

Officials also found a live rodent, a dead one and a nest in the detached garages.

Two vehicles had rodents, a nest and feces.

There were live traps for the rodents in the outbuildings.

The buildings were within 50 yards of the home where the couple was found, which showed no signs of rodent activity and was clean according to the report.

The risk assessment was done to make sure that first responders and family members who had been on the property were not exposed to hantavirus.

The disease is rare and was fatal in 41% of patients in New Mexico, which has the most reported cases in the country. Three people recently died in Mammoth Lakes, California.

What is hantavirus?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the mortality rate is about 35%. There had been only 864 cases of hantavirus in the U.S. from 1993 to 2022.

Most of the time, it spreads through rodent saliva, urine and feces and is contracted by coming in contact with the droppings. It can be passed through rodent bites or scratches, but it is rare, the CDC said.

