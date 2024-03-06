Garrison Brown, son of ‘Sister Wives’ stars Janelle and Kody Brown, dead at 25

Janelle Brown: The "Sister Wives" star announced the death of her 25-year-old son, Garrison Brown, on Tuesday. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Garrison Brown, a son of “Sister Wives” stars Janelle and Kody Brown, died Tuesday, his parents confirmed. He was 25.

Garrison Brown died at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, according to Variety.

Janelle Brown confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Kody Brown also posted the news on his Instagram account, People reported.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle Brown wrote. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Flagstaff Police said in a statement to Variety that Garrison Brown died “as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Flagstaff police Lt. Charles M. Hernandez II said in a statement to People that officers responded to a report of a death inside a home in Flagstaff.

Police said that Gabriel Brown, the brother of Garrison, found him deceased.

“At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating,” Hernandez said in his statement.

TMZ was the first outlet to report Garrison Brown’s death.

Garrison Brown has appeared on the hit TLC reality series since it first aired on the network in 2010, according to Variety. He was a child when the series began.

The reality series followed Kody Brown’s polygamous lifestyle in Utah. He was married to Janelle Brown until they were divorced last year, according to the entertainment news website.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

